Teen, father arrested over murder of Canal # 1 man

Police in Regional Division Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have arrested a teenager and his father over the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man on Saturday night.

The dead man has been identified as Deonarine Ramachandran of Conservancy Dam, Canal #1 Polder, West Bank Demerara.

The tragic incident occurred at about 22:30 hours at the Conservancy Dam in Canal #1 involving a 17-year-old young man and his 58-year-old father.

Reports are that Ramachandran and the 17-year-old suspect were consuming alcohol at the now-dead man’s house on Saturday afternoon around 16:00 hours. The teenager became intoxicated and began to behave in a disorderly manner.

According to the police, the 17-year-old reportedly picked up a knife and made several attempts to take his own life. This prompted the 29-year-old man to intervene by taking away the knife. Ramachandran also dealt the teen several slaps in an effort to ‘calm him down.’

However, the 17-year-old ran out of the house in a furious manner, using abusive language and a series of threats as he made his way home.

He subsequently armed himself with a cutlass and returned to Ramachandran’s home, where the now deceased man also armed himself with a cutlass and approached the teenager.

Ramachandran attempted to chop the teen but failed. As a result, the suspect ran away on the Conservancy Dam, where he continued to use a series of expletives and threats directed toward Ramachandran.

The 29-year-old man reportedly became annoyed and again confronted the suspect. During the confrontation, the teenager ran away and went home where his 58-year-old father got involved.

A scuffle then ensued between Ramachandran and the 58-year-old man, during which the 17-year-old suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Ramachandran a stab to his abdomen.

Ramachandran was picked up by relatives, who escorted him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Both suspects (teen and his father) were subsequently apprehended by police ranks as investigations continue.