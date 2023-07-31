Teen drowns during creek outing with co-workers

Seventeen-year-old Myles David Munroe lost his life by drowning during an outing at a creek with his colleagues from Qualfon, Providence, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) location.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday at a popular creek along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

This publication understands that Munroe, of Herstelling, EBD, was initially not part of the planned outing but later expressed his desire to go on the trip.

One of his colleagues related that upon reaching the creek, Munroe chose not to enter the water and instead spent time with his colleagues on land. Later in the day, at about 16:30h, two workers gathered by the edge of the creek to chat, including Munroe.

They, however, returned to their benab, leaving Munroe and their belongings by the water. Shortly after, an alarm was raised that Munroe had gone into the water and did not resurface.

His colleagues panicked but frantically started to search for the teenager. The Police were alerted. After hours of search, Munroe’s motionless body was located and brought to shore.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he remained motionless. He was rushed to the Diamond Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We didn’t even know that he couldn’t swim. This thing happened so fast that we were all left in shock. We were searching for a while and some people come later and helped us search for him,” his friend related.

