Teen clerk bust with 37lbs weed hidden under bed

A 19-year-old female has been arrested after ranks of the Guyana Police Force unearthed a quantity of cannabis hidden under her bed.

Reports are that officers from the Police Narcotics Branch, CID, Eve Leary, Georgetown went to the home of the suspect, who is a marketing clerk of Perry Street, Tucville Georgetown where searches were conducted on the premises based on information received.

The detectives found two brown boxes under her bed containing several rectangular brown duct tape parcels.

Upon examination in her presence, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa were found in the parcels. She was told of the offence committed, arrested and escorted to Narcotics Branch along with the suspected cannabis.

The suspected narcotics was weighed and it amounted to 37.70 pounds or 17.1 kilogrammes.

the teenager remains in custody as investigations continue, pending charges.