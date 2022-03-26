Queen’s Baton relay will celebrate Guyanese achievement in sport – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, this evening ceremoniously received the Queen’s Baton at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller OBE, at her residence.

The baton which arrived in Guyana from Belize, carries a special message from the Queen

to be read at the Commonwealth Games which commences on July 28 in Birmingham,

England. It is part of a tradition called the Queen’s Baton Relay, which started in 1958.

Guyana’s leg officially starts in the morning with the baton heading to Linden, before it

meanders its way through several communities in Guyana’s Hinterland.

Guyanese will run or walk with the baton for short periods of time as it visits the Iwokrama River Lodge, the Canopy Walkway, River View and Annai among other stops.

The Prime Minister noted that the relay would highlight the positive successes of sport in

the country.

“As the baton makes its rounds throughout this country…this will be an opportunity to

celebrate the achievements of our people in sport and those who are making other

important contributions to their communities.”

High Commissioner Miller said that while the baton would traditionally be passed

through the streets of Georgetown, taking it to the Hinterland on this occasion, is

symbolic of the diversity of Guyana’s beauty and the preservation of its rainforest.

“Taking the baton through the rainforest is a symbolism of preserving the climate, it’s

about climate change and it’s also about the amazing tourism product that Guyana has.

So, I think it’s a really appropriate choice that it’s going to be going through the

rainforest”.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa and High Commissioner of

Canada to Guyana, Mark Berman along with officials and athletes from the local sport

fraternity, were also present for the baton’s official arrival.

Guyana is the 46th stop for the baton which left Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2021.

It will journey across all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories.