For second week, Albion Estate surpasses production target

See below for a statement from the Guyana Sugar Corporation on Albion Port Mourant Estate surpassing its second weekly sugar production target for week ending March 26, 2022:

Mr. Goy Romain- Production Manager, at the Albion/Port Mourant Estate, disclosed that while the Estate is still suffering from poor cane yields as a result of the floods of 2021 (which directly affected the plant performance over a 12 month period starting in May 2021), this adverse situation is expected to subside in the 2nd Crop of 2022, weather permitting.

Mr. Romain posited that the Estate’s current achievement of its weekly target is attributed to the combined efforts of the field and factory workers who closely monitored every aspect of the value chain to bring greater consistency to the production process.

For the second successive week, qualified employees at the Albion/Port Mourant Estate who

diligently worked to achieve 80% or more days for the week have earned themselves an

additional day’s pay (tax free) upon the achievement of this week’s target. This Mr. Romain

believes, will encourage and boost workers’ morale and turn out in the fields and bodes well for the socio-economic situation in the Corentyne.

As of the week ending March 26, 2022 (the sixth week of grinding), the estate’s production

exceeded its weekly target by 6.3 percent as a continuation from the previous week’s

performance when the Estate surpassed its target by 7.9 percent. Over a two day period, 24.2mm of rainfall on the Estate slowed the production process. However, the team was able to seize the momentum by extending working hours on the fields during the dryer days.

Mr. Romain further noted that the overall factory performance as well as sugar recovery is

showing positive results attesting to the “pol extraction” at 92% which means that the factory is performing better as it extracts more of the sucrose content from the sugar cane plant. The Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sasenarine Singh stated that this can be attributed to the investments made by the Government of Guyana into the capital rehabilitation program.

According to the CEO, the support from the current administration is encouraging as it will boost recoveries and contribute to more tonnes of sugar being produced for every tonne of cane supplied to the factory which is in keeping with the Five Year Strategic Plan.

GuySuCo is aiming at a sugar production target of 20,260 MT across the industry for the 1

st Crop 2022 which is expected to conclude on April 30, 2022. At this point in time, the fields at Berbice Estates are well on target with their harvesting plan.

The Executive Management commends the management and workers of all the Estates especially Albion/Port Mourant Estate on the achievement of their second WPI and urges all families of sugar workers to continue to provide this consistent support to the cane harvesters and other employees on the Estates as the industry continues to recover from all its challenges.