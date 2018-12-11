Teen charged for committing robbery with violence

A 19-year-old man found himself before the Chief Magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for committing robbery with violence.

Samuel Ford, a construction worker of Backstreet Albouystown, Georgetown, was not required to plea to the charge which alleged that on December 8 2018 at Charlestown, Georgetown and while being armed with a knife, he robbed Patrick Paul of a finger ring, an engagement ring, a cell phone and cash with a total value of $183,500, using violence before, after or during the course of the robbery.

Bail was objected to by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield who revealed that the Virtual Complainant (VC) is still hospitalized suffering from head injuries.

As such, Ford was remanded to prison to reappear on January 2 2019.