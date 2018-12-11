Vendor accused of attempted murder granted bail

A Bourda market vendor was on Tuesday arraigned for the attempted murder of a man whom he allegedly stabbed two weeks ago at said Bourda Market, Georgetown.

Jewey Ferguson, 34, of Lot 38 Victory, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

She denied that on December 2, 2018, at Bourda with intent to commit murder he wounded Nigel George.

The Court heard that on the day of the incident, George was given eddoes to sell by Ferguson. However, George failed to return the proceeds of the sale which prompted Ferguson to go in search of him.

George was reportedly confronted and stabbed with a knife to his chest after he failed to hand over the money which the accused was demanding.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no bail objections but asked that conditions be applied.

As such, the defendant was granted $250,000 and was ordered to return for his second appearance on January 3, 2019.

She is also expected to make weekly appearances at the Alberttown Police Station until the completion of the matter and was also placed on a bond to keep the peace.