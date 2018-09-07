Teen charged for alleged assault of Police Corporal

A teenage footballer was hauled before City Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday after he was charged for unlawfully wounding a police corporal.

Jobe Ceasar, 19, of lot 58 Cross Street, Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown denied that he unlawfully wounded the corporal on September 3, while in the vicinity of Pineapple Street, Ruimveldt.

According to reports, on the day in question around 15:30h, the virtual complainant arrived at his ‘child mother’s’ residence only to find the woman in a compromising position with Ceasar. After seeing same, an argument ensued between the two males.

It was further alleged that the corporal became enraged and whipped out his service weapon and began threatening the teen who managed to wrestle the said firearm out of the officer’s hand before discharging several rounds behind him.

It was further alleged that after the ordeal, the policeman visited the East Ruimveldt Outpost and reported the matter. He was placed under close arrest.

However, the prosecution is contending that the virtual complainant threatened the accused on several occasions.

Ceasar was place on $40,000 bail and is expected to return on October 1.

The firearm was subsequently handed over to police.