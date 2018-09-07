Lone gunman robs minibus conductor on way home

A minibus conductor was on Thursday evening attacked and robbed by a lone gunman in the vicinity of Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The incident occurred at about 19:00h.

Based on reports received, the 32-year-old man was walking towards his home when the perpetrator came from behind and tapped him on his shoulder.

As the victim spun around, he was confronted by the man who was holding a gun to his face.

The robber then relieved him of 45,000 in cash and escaped in an unknown direction. After the man left, the victim raised an alarm and immediately made a police report. Police ranks reportedly went to the location as they continue their investigation but there were no CCTV camera in sight.

No arrests were made.