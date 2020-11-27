Teacher to spend 3 years behind bars for sexually assaulting girl

A teacher attached to a prominent private school has been jailed for three years after he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activities with an underaged girl. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1 million.

Mohammed Wazir Khan, had initially denied the charge which alleged that on March 09, 2019, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, thereby abusing a position of trust.

According to the facts of the case, Khan braced his penis next to the young girl and squeezed her breasts and butt. He had been on trial for the offence before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Khan’s lawyer will be appealing the Magistrate’s decision. In the meantime, Inews was informed that the lawyer will make an application to the High Court for his client to be released on bail pending appeal.