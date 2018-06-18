Taxi driver to spend 3 yrs behind bars for sexually grooming teenager

Daniel James, the 31-year-old taxi driver who early last month was slapped with a sexual assault charge was today (Monday) jailed for 3 years by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

James reportedly sexually groomed a 15-year-old relative on at least two occasions between December 12, 2017 and January 18, 2018.

He had initially denied the allegation and was placed on $200,000 bail.

It was reported that James communicated with the teen via Whatsapp with intention to engage in sexual activity.

The taxi driver allegedly knew that the child was underage, but still communicated with her.

It is also being reported that on January 18, James made arrangements to have sex with the teen, but the Police intervened and arrested James after being tipped off by relatives.