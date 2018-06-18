Super Bet cashier granted $100,000 bail over larceny charge

A cashier attached to Super Bet, Regent Street branch, was brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today (Monday) charged for reportedly stealing from the said business-place.

Twenty-two-year-old, Felicia Henry of “B” Field, Sophia, denied stealing some $195,000 on June 14 from the owner of the establishment, Navendra Jagaram.

According to Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore, it is being reported that the defendant was requested by Jagaram to balance the day’s cash earnings which amounted to some $400,000.

However, Henry reportedly pocketed the sum mentioned in the charge but in doing so was caught and taken to the Police Station where she was later charged.

City Magistrate, Judy Latchman who presided over the matter granted bail to the accused in the sum of $100,000. The accused is expected to reappear in Court on July 9 2018 for statements.