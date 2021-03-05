Taxi driver found guilty of raping schoolgirl

A taxi driver was today found guilty by a 12-member jury of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Sahadeo Pooran of Herstelling East Bank Demerara (EBD) had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 27, 2019, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

Following a trial before High Court Judge Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara, Pooran was convicted of the offence. He was remanded to prison until March 24, 2021, when the Judge is expected to impose a jail sentence on him.

According to information, on the day in question, the young girl was standing on the roadway waiting for a taxi to go to school. Pooran drove up to her and offered her a drop.

He then took her to his home where he raped her. Throughout the trial, Pooran was represented by Attorney-at-law Euclin Gomes, while the case for the Prosecution was presented by State Counsel Sarah Martin and State Counsel Nafeeza Baig.