Bagotstown man was bludgeoned to death – PME

Thirty-one-year-old Raoul Melville, a taxi driver of Lot 43 Norton Street Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD), whose lifeless body was discovered by his son on Thursday morning, was bludgeoned to death, the postmortem examination says.

The examination was performed by Government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary, who gave the cause of death as brain hemorrhage due to multiple blunt traumas to the head.

According to reports, the man was last seen alive on Wednesday evening.

Based on information received, Melville was alone at his residence, and all doors to the premises had been secured from the inside.

However, when his son went to check on him on Thursday morning, he saw the western door of his father’s house open. The child then saw his father’s motionless body lying on the floor of the hall area.

Although there was no sign of forced entry, the Police have reported that the bedroom of the deceased was ransacked.

Melville was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are still ongoing.