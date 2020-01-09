Taxi driver disqualified from driving after 3rd DUI conviction

Presiding Linden Magistrate Dylon Bess on Wednesday permanently disqualified the driver’s licence of a Speightland, Linden resident who appeared before him at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, charged with the offences of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and failure to have his vehicular parts maintained.

Joshua Mangar was ordered to pay a fine amounting to a total of G$12,500 after pleading guilty to the offences. The court heard that it was Mangar’s third DUI conviction, which, by law, is the requirement for disqualification. Prior to this, his licence was suspended twice for DUI. The court further heard that on December 4, 2019, Mangar, who is a taxi driver, drove motor vehicle HD 84 along the Bamia Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway while his breath alcohol level was 185 micrograms, which is above the prescribed legal limit.

He also admitted to failing to have the vehicular parts maintained in order to prevent danger. Prosecutor Vernetté Pindar told the court that it was Mangar’s third time appearing before the court on separate DUI charges, noting that his licence was suspended twice before and this was his third conviction.

When asked by the Magistrate for a plausible reason why his licence should not be taken away, Mangar failed to offer a plea of mitigation. He was also fined G$7500 or one week imprisonment on the DUI charge and G$5000 for the motor vehicle maintenance charge.