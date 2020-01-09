Traffic Advisory for Nominations Day

TRAFFIC ADVISORY| The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the general public that in order to facilitate Nomination Day on Friday 10th January between 11:00hrs to 19:00 hrs, which will be held at Umana Yana, High Street, Kingston the following traffic arrangements will be put in place.

• No entry to vehicles proceeding north at the intersection of High and Barracks Street

• No entry to vehicles proceeding west at the intersection of Young and Camp Streets

• At the intersection of Battery Road, Seawall Road and High Street, vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed south onto High Street

• Vehicles proceeding north on Duke Street will only be allowed to proceed east on Young Street

The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.