The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for a Turkish national who is wanted in relation to fraud and immigration violation.

Wanted is Ugur Turetgen, 44. His last known address in Guyana is listed as Track ‘b’ Block ‘z’ Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ugur Turetgen is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.