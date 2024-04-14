Taxi driver arrested after being busted with 52 pounds of ganja in car

A 22-year-old taxi driver is now in police custody after some 52 pounds of marijuana was unearthed in this motorcar.

The discovery was made at about 22:00 hrs on Saturday.

Police ranks, acting on information received, intercepted a white Premio motorcar, bearing registration #PAC 4402, at Ramp Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The car was being driven by a 22-year-old Taxi Driver, (lone occupant) who resides at Lot 1 ‘B’ Shell Road Kitty, Georgetown.

The ranks conducted a search on the vehicle and found a brown salt bag with 15 bulky parcels containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis wrapped with transparent plastic.

The suspect was then told of the cautioned, arrested, and taken to C.I.D Headquarters, Eve Leary, where the cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 52 pounds.

He remains in custody. Investigations are ongoing.

