Tallawahs keep Play-off hopes alive with 59-run victory against Patriots

Jamaica Tallawahs 178/7 (Springer 38, Allen 33; Nedd 2/25, Linde 2/33) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 119 (Cariah 65, Smeed 13; Amir 4/19, Wasim 3/25) by 59 runs

Jamaica Tallawahs earned a vital 59-run victory over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to ensure they remained in contention for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoff stage next week.

The Tallawahs won the toss and chose to bat first, despite losing early wickets to the spin of Ashmead Nedd and George Linde, a 62 run seventh wicket partnership between Shamar Springer and Fabian Allen hauled the side to a formidable 178/7 after 20 overs.

Despite a valiant 65 from Yannic Cariah, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots were bowled out for 119, Mohammad Amir taking 4 wickets in a brilliant spell and ensuring the Tallawahs won by 59 runs.

The Jamaican franchise was restricted in the PowerPlay by the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell and Ashmead Nedd, with the latter taking the wickets of Brandon King and Kirk McKenzie to leave the Tallahwahs reeling at 31-2 at the end of the powerplay. When spinner George Linde took two wickets in successive deliveries in the following over, the Tallawahs found themselves in crisis at 34-4.

However, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Springer and Fabian Allen would all contribute with runs for the remainder of the innings, as the Tallawahs scored 72 runs from the final 5 overs to reach 178/7. The Patriots fell behind the over rate and were given a red card for the final over, with Cariah leaving the field.

The Patriots lost their experienced openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher in the PowerPlay, while big hitters Will Smeed and Sherfane Rutherford would lose their wickets shortly afterwards, with Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim bowling superbly. Yannic Cariah would score 65 off just 40 balls, his highest score in T20 cricket, but it was to be in vain as the Patriots were bowled out for 119, ending their CPL campaign with a 59-run loss.

Jamaica Tallawahs return to CPL action tomorrow morning where they will be taking on the Saint Lucia Kings.

