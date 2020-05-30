Tabulation for Region 7 completed; APNU/AFC still refusing to sign SOR certificates

The tabulation of ballots cast in the March 02 General and Regional Elections for Electoral District Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was completed on Saturday afternoon and the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) continues to refuse to sign the Tabulation Certificates.

The numbers of the recount tabulation are almost the same as what was declared by the District’s Returning Officer, Glendon Fredericks on March 04, 2020.

Fredericks, in his declaration, revealed that the APNU/AFC won District 7 with a total of 4,817 votes in the General Elections and secured 4,836 in the Regional Elections. The recount of the ballots showed that APNU/AFC secured 4,813 and 4,839 votes in the General and Regional Elections respectively.

Despite winning the Region, the Coalition remains adamant that they would not sign the recount tabulation certificates. This move comes as the Party continues to allege that the March 2 elections were plagued by numerous instances of voters’ fraud.

In the original declarations, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic secured 3,692 and 3,720 votes in the Regional and General Elections respectively.

Meanwhile, the recount figures awarded the PPP/C 3,703 and 3,728 votes in the Regional and General Elections respectively.

The recounting of the Region Seven’s 82 ballots was completed on Friday.

The count continues for Regions 4, 6, 8, 9 and 10.