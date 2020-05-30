Sailor dies after falling overboard at wharf in Essequibo River

A 38-year-old sailor is now dead after he reportedly fell overboard at the Toolsie Persaud Quarry St Mary Wharf, Essequibo River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and drowned in the wee hours of today (Saturday, May 30, 2020)

The dead man has been identified as Damion Mc Almont of Lot 4/20 Wapping Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice. He was employed by Toolsie Persaud Quarry and worked as a sailor on a tug and barge.

According to police reports, Mc Almont was on the barge when it pulled up to the St Mary Wharf around 02:00h this morning.

Another sailor who was on the vessel with the now dead man told investigators that he was on the right side of the barge pulling the bow rope when he saw Mc Almont running to the right side of the barge and fall into the river.

The witness said that he jumped overboard in an effort to rescue his colleague but was unsuccessful.

A search was subsequently launched for Mc Almont and police say at about 06:00h, his body was found next to the barge.

The body was retrieved and examined but no marks of violence was seen. It was then taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital and is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.