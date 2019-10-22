Suspect who murdered Meten-Meer-Zorg fisherman arrested

Twenty-year-old Ramesh Ramdeen also called “Braffy”, a fisherman who was on the run after killing his villager was this morning arrested in Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

He is expected to be charged for the murder if Noel Singh who was stabbed to death on Sunday evening in front of his house.

It was reported that Singh was stabbed to death during a heated argument over an old grievance.

Based on reports received, Singh, 22 and Ramdeen had a misunderstanding about six days ago which lead to an altercation.

However, on the day in question, the argument continued between Singh and the suspect during which, Ramdeen whipped out a knife and stabbed the young man several times about his body.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.