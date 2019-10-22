Man slapped with murder charge for setting girlfriend on fire

A 25-year-old man of Sophia, Greater Georgetown this morning appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

Wazim Perreira, during his first court appearance, was slapped with attempted murder after he reportedly set afire his girlfriend, Olivia DeFreitas.

However, after the victim succumbed, the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which advised that the murder charge be instituted.

When the matter was called in the court room today, Magistrate McLennan read the new charge which alleged that which stated that on October 10, 2019, at Sophia, he murdered Defreitas.

According to information, on the day in question, around 13:00hrs the defendant visited the woman and requested to speak with her. However, when the woman refused, he went away.

It was reported shortly after leaving, Perreria returned with a container containing gasoline, which he threw on the woman and set her afire.

As the woman’s loud screams rang out, neighbours ran to her rescue. The woman was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was admitted and treated for second-degree burns to her face, chest, abdomen, and back.

However, due to the severity of the injuries the woman suffered, she later succumbed at the institution.

Perreira was remanded to prison until October 31.