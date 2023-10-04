Suspect remains in custody as police seek legal advice on shooting of Berbice woman

Police are seeking legal advice on the way forward regarding an incident whereby a 32-year-old unemployed woman was discovered at the hospital by cops with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Following the discovery, police had arrested the fiancé of Ashmin Mahadeo and according to the police, the suspect remains in custody assisting with the investigations.

The incident in question occurred on Sunday at around 07:40h at Lot 25 ‘D’ Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice – Mahadeo’s family home, where her fiancé would often stay over.

On the day in question, Mahadeo was discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck and was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital in an unconscious state. Reports are that the bullet entered from the back of the neck and exited through the jaw.

She was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and where she remains in a critical state.

It was reported that an anonymous person called 911 and informed Police of an “incident”. Ranks then went to the hospital where they found the woman being treated for a gunshot wound. Based on information received, ranks then proceeded to the woman’s residence where an illegal firearm was found.

The suspect is an engineer with the region. The couple had been together for about seven years.

--- ---