Suspect in Sir Mars murder arrested, confesses

As police intensify their investigations into the murder of popular comedian, Kirwyn Mars who was brutally murdered on Sunday evening, investigators have arrested the prime suspect who has since confessed to the heinous crime.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who stated the suspect was arrested at his place of employment on Tuesday.

According to Blanhum, detectives were able to secure a confession from the suspect who gave a detailed synopsis of what transpired on the night the comedian met his demise.

Based on information received, Mars and the suspect are known to each other over a short period of time.

On the night in question, the suspect related that Mars contacted him and invited him out for a few drinks to which he agreed.

After he was collected, the duo then went to a popular drinking spot along Cemetery Road where they consumed about two cases of beer in totality.

After a while, they both agreed that they had enough and made a decision to leave the spot. It was then Mars reportedly told the suspect that he had to visit the ATM to withdraw some cash.

As such, they went to an ATM service in Ruimveldt but according to the suspect, the machine was down.

They then decided to travel to Diamond via the Mandela/Eccles highway but on their way to that location, the duo had a misunderstanding which led to a scuffle.

The suspect related that during the argument, he picked up a bottle and struck Mars to the head but in retaliation, Mars collected a knife that was in the car and attacked him.

Further, the suspect managed to relieve the knife and in turn stabbed Mars several times.

The suspect told investigators that after receiving the stab wounds, Mars brought the car to a stop, exited from the driver’s seat and walked to the back of the vehicle.

It was at this point, the suspect stated that he was trying to retrieve his phone that had fallen in the car during the scuffle when his hand touched the lever and accidentally put the car in reverse and ultimately crushing Mars.

After realising what had happened, he panicked and escaped the scene. Despite him being the prime suspect, the Crime Chief told this publication that the young man went to work as normal on Monday and Tuesday.

After his arrest, he was taken to CID headquarters where he is cooperating with the investigators.

