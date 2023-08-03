Suspect confesses to shopkeeper’s murder

The prime suspect in the murder of a 55-year-old shopkeeper has since confessed to the crime, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The suspect has been identified as Fabian Smith, 34.

“At about 15:20h yesterday [Wednesday], detectives conducted a video interview with the suspect at Bartica Police Station, during which he confessed to stabbing the victim during an argument. Investigation continues,” the Police said in a statement on Thursday.

INews had previously reported that Andrew Singh, known as ‘Shortman’, a shopkeeper of Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was found dead at ‘Mer Meria’ Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, sometime between July 31 and August 1.

Police reports indicate that Harris and the suspect had, for the past 10 days, been working together on a newly built shop owned by a 52-year-old businesswoman of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to the businesswoman, the suspect contacted her on Tuesday at about 10:00h and informed her of the tragic discovery of Harris’s lifeless body at the shop.

Upon reaching the scene, investigators found Harris’s body in a slouched position on a bench, with apparent bloodstains on his jersey and the surrounding area.

Further examination revealed a 3-inch-wide stab wound on his upper left chest. The suspect was subsequently apprehended at a nearby camp.

--- ---