Suspect caught on camera setting fire to businessman’s vehicles

Three vehicles belonging to a businessman of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice were on Tuesday night set on fire by an unidentifiable man.

The businessman, Doodnauth Moses, parked his vehicles – a bus, car, and canter – on his premises and proceeded to the upper flat of his house.

At around 20:00h, he observed on one of his cameras that his motor vehicles were on fire.

As a result, he armed himself with his licensed firearms and ventured to the front of his yard where he discharged four rounds from his shotgun and four rounds from his .32 pistol.

The New Amsterdam Fire Service responded but the blaze was already extinguished.

CCTV footage showed that an unidentifiable male was seen walking out an access street situated to the west of the premises and he threw a substance on the vehicles and then lit them.

Investigations are ongoing.