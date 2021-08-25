Linden man opens fire on people who taunted him

A 38-year-old man is now nursing a gunshot injury to his right knee after a man who he and his friends had taunted earlier in the day opened fire on them at Block 22 Wismar, Linden.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Monday at about 16:00h, the 20-year-old suspect was taunted by the now injured man and his friends as they walked through the area.

At the time, they reportedly shouted his name and laughed at him.

However, at about 19:00h, the victim was with his friends looking at a movie when the suspect, who was dressed in female attire – long blue skirt, a grey jacket and a gold-coloured wig – walked up to them, whipped out a handgun from his waist and discharged three rounds in their direction.

The victim was reportedly struck to his right knee during the shooting incident. After committing the act, the suspect started to run but the intended target gave chase during which he observed him pulling off the wig.

The suspect managed to make good his escape.

The injured man was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was treated and sent away.

Meanwhile, the matter was reported and based on information received, the Police went to the suspect’s home and while approaching the house, the suspect was seen running into a dark gully area and escaped.

The Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.