Man gets $50,000 bail for attempting to murder friend

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Preme, a carpenter of Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Monday released on $50,000 bail by Magistrate R Singh on an attempted murder charge.

Preme appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on Monday, August 9, 2021, he wounded 39-year-old Jagdeo Ganesh at Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was reported that Ganesh, also known as “Chucks” was admitted to the hospital after he was brutally chopped to his body by his friend during a heated argument.

According to reports, the suspect and victim are known to each other and on the day in question, the now injured man was riding his bicycle on his way home from the supermarket when he was confronted by the accused, who was armed with a dagger.

This reportedly led to an argument between the two men during which the accused dealt several chops about Ganesh’s body, causing him to become severely injured.

After committing the act, the suspect made good his escape on foot.

The injured man was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Preme made good his escape but after almost two weeks on the run, he was arrested and charged.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 9, 2021.