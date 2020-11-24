Suriname-based Guyanese busted with 1.9kg of cocaine at CJIA

A 42-year-old Surinamese-based Guyanese woman has been arrested after she was busted with 1.9 kilograms of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Guyana.

The drug bust was made last night as the woman, Tommy-Ann Bunbury, was making her way onto a plane destined for JFK, New York, USA.

According to a press release from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the cocaine was neatly concealed in cavities in a book, office stationaries and makeup kits including mascaras and nail polishes.

The suspect, a mother of seven, has been living in Suriname for the past six year.

She works as a food vendor and periodically returns to Guyana to fulfil her immigration obligations.

CANU said its ranks carried out a search on the woman and her two suitcases and a carry-on piece when the illegal substance was discovered.

The cocaine was weighed and amounted to 1.948 kilograms. The suspect is being processed for court.