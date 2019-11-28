Students involved in violent fight “made to apologise to each other”



The two students of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School who were seen involved in a violent fight were “made to apologise to each other” following an intervention by the Minister of Education Nicolette Henry.

A video circulating on social media shows the male student pinning the female student to the ground, and repeatedly cuffing her about her body.

Minister Henry was facing stinging criticisms after her remarks on the incident. The Minister had expressed that “students fight, there is nothing unusual as you would know, you have gone to school and we all would have seen those.”

However, today, she met with the entire student population during a special assembly where she encouraged the children to find other ways, other than violence, to deal with diverging views and conflicts.

“She told the children that there is a certain behaviour that is set out in the school policy that children should at all times adhere to. Dr Henry told the students that any deviation from what is expected will be dealt with firmly,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

“The Minister of Education told the students that they should make maximum use of the educational opportunities that are available to them, and not be distracted by undesirable situations that are unproductive and will not help their development” Additionally, Minister Henry told the children that they should be their brother’s keeper and the next time she visits the school she wants to hear good things about the institution. The Minister also met separately with the teaching staff and had discussions with the teachers who gave feedback and shared suggestions. Minister Henry reminded the teachers that they are the mainstay of the Education sector and she will ensure that their welfare and safety are always of paramount importance. Minister Henry told the teachers that the School’s Welfare Department will be utilizing the services of one of the Mobile Psychosocial Unit to address issues affecting both students and teachers at that school. In addition, the students that were involved in the fight met with the Minister of Education and were made to apologise to each other. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional actions will be taken against those involved in the fight when the probe concludes.