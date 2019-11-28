Fabian Allen recovers from injury to make WI squad for India tour

Fabian Allen has recovered from a knee injury to make the trip back to India to play a T20I series with West Indies. The left-arm spinning allrounder was part of the squad that took on Afghanistan in Lucknow earlier this month but had to pull out after playing the first game, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Denesh Ramdin, who missed part of that series with hamstring trouble, is also fit again, ESPNCricinfo reported.

T20I squad: Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

ODI squad: Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.