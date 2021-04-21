Students denied internet access at school – RDC hears

Many students who attend the No 8 Primary School on the West Coast of Berbice (WCB), Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), are being denied access to the internet services provided by the Education Ministry at the institution while others, including the security, are given the password.

The issue was raised at the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) last statutory meeting by Councillor Carol Nurse, who noted that the children do not have access to internet services to complete their assignments.

There is a password to gain access to the service and that password is not being given to students. However, Nurse told the RDC that there is usually a large number of people on the school’s steps in the evening accessing the internet.

“If you go to the school in the night, you would see the big people along with the security guards on the verandah and they accessing the internet and the children cannot have the opportunity to do the same. The children are out of school but they would come to the village office and be all around the compound; sometimes you would see them doing their homework there. I think if the internet system is at the school, they should have access to it. Some of them, when they go there, you see it would come up on their tablet, ‘Please put in a password,’ and they don’t know the password so they cannot get the opportunity to use it,” she told the RDC.

However, Regional Education Officer Dion Lewis-Clarke was asked by Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal to provide some information on the allegations but he failed to do so.