Man stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

A shop attendant was on Sunday attacked and stabbed after he reportedly intervened in a domestic dispute between the suspect and his wife at Sand Hill Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The injured man has been identified as Ryan Jones of Riverstown, Essequibo.

Police stated that on the day in question, the suspect, “Plait Hair” and his reputed wife were involved in a heated argument at the Sand Hill Landing which eventually ended up at the shop where the victim works.

As such, with the intention of bringing peace between the two people, the victim intervened and warned the suspect about his behaviour.

However, the suspect, who was at the time armed with a cutlass and a knife, became annoyed and dealt the victim several stabs to his body after which he escaped.

The victim was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was admitted a patient. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The suspect remains on the run.