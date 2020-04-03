‘Struggle for vote recount continues’ – Jagdeo says recount should be televised

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Bharrat Jagdeo, today, (Friday), assured the nation that the party will continue the struggle to ensure that the results for the March 2nd General and Regional are credible and the duly elected government is sworn in.

In a virtual media engagement today, Jagdeo related that the Party is still actively engaged in continuing to press all stakeholders, including the international community, to ensure that the electoral process is concluded in a democratic and transparent manner; that is by ensuring that there is a recount of the votes cast in the March polls.

The party leader said that the PPP’s push for a credible recount “will continue to the end”. He said the party is in favour of having the recount process televised so that all Guyanese would be able see and judge for themselves how the process is conducted.

Jagdeo also lashed out at the APNU/AFC Coalition for what he terms “abusing” the Court process, in their bid to buy time and remain in office “illegally”.

He said there is “a huge struggle being waged by an APNU/AFC cabal” aimed at seeing David Granger is sworn in as president, even though “everyone knows that the PPP/C have won the elections,” he said.

The General Secretary explained that the PPP have demonstrated this by uploading the SOPs and the Tally Sheets which clearly show “a huge difference” between the results declared by Returning Officer for District Four Clairmont Mingo and those supplied by the PPP.

Jagdeo said he is hoping that the high-level CARICOM team would return to oversee the process.

The high-level team from CARICOM that was invited to oversee the recount of ballots cast at March 2, General and Regional Elections had withdrawn from the process following a court injunction to block the process.

The Independent High level team was chaired by the former Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica Francine Baron, and comprise former Minister of Finance of Grenada Anthony Boatswain; Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI Cynthia Barrow-Giles; Chief Electoral Officer of Barbados Angela Taylor; and Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Fern Narcis-Scope.

The team was put together after CARICOM’s Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados intervened on the behest of President David Granger.