Coronavirus cases in Guyana jump to 23

As of April 2, the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana have now jumped to 23. This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Boyle in her daily update today (Frinday).

Dr Boyle disclosed that 83 tests were conducted; 23 test positive, 59 are negative and there is 1 probable cause.

Dr Boyle also revealed that 34 persons are in institutional quarantine and 12 in institutional isolation. 49 are in home isolation.

Guyana has so far recorded four deaths due to COVID-19, with the latest victim being that of a 59-year-old man who succumbed at the Diamond Hospital late Wednesday evening.

Also, on Wednesday, Osa Collins, a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) as a result of contracting the virus.