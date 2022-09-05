Strong winds cause damages to houses at Bareroot, Dazzel Housing Scheme

Strong winds today caused major damages to several houses located at Bareroot and Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

In the aftermath of the damage done to several homes, police ranks within Regional Division 4 ‘C’ visited the affected communities and residents.

Sergeant Robin, Detective Corporal Liverpool along with a party of police ranks went to the back of Dazzel Housing Scheme, ECD, where the roofs of several houses between Eighteenth and Twentieth Streets were detached due to heavy winds. There, the police ranks met with several persons who suffered losses.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Wellington and a party of police ranks visited Bareroot and spoke with the affected residents.