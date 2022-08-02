Stop overloading trucks – GGDMA to truck operators, trucking services

Please see full statement:

Gold and Diamond mining continues to be one of the main economic drivers of development in Guyana and safe, reliable and efficient passenger and cargo services are critical to the success of mining operations.

The GGDMA, therefore wishes to call upon the service providers to make a concerted effort to further improve their overall service. We call upon truck operators and trucking services to stop overloading their trucks. This is critical especially in the rainy season.

When the roads become deplorable there is more down time and hence increased the operation cost to miners and other hinterland road users, who now have to pay double to have their fuel and other supplies delivered to their camps. Additionally, many of our miners’ trucks and other equipment are being severely damaged due to these deplorable roads. This once again puts additional financial pressure on the miner as unnecessary maintenance cost.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association [GGDMA] is calling on the Government of Guyana to enforce the established Road Users Agreement which stipulates and monitors the weight restrictions for trucks/vehicles transporting fuel and other supplies at key points such as Linden and Bartica. The GGDMA is of the view that some trucking services are damaging the roads, due to the in excessive weights as stipulated in the road users’ agreement, in the interior that has to be used by miners. We also call on the Government to enforce the Road Users Agreement which is fully supported by the GGDMA to encourage a culture of responsible use of interior roads.