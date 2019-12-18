Stefanie Taylor selected for ICC’s 2019 Women’s ODI Team of the Year

West Indies Women’s Captain, Stafanie Taylor has been listed in the ICC’s 2019 Women’s ODI Team of Year, according to Cricket West Indies Inc.

In a year that saw some less than expected results from West Indies Women, Stafanie’s performance stood out head and shoulders. With the responsibility of captain on her shoulders coupled with the absence of triple threat, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie tapped into her unwavering work ethic to earn her place amongst the best ODI players of 2019.

Amassing 472 runs across eleven innings, Taylor is also listed second place in ICC Women’s ODI players ranking for both batting and all-rounders.

Back in October 2019, Taylor came agonizingly close to a sixth ODI century in the first ODI match in Antigua against the visiting Indian Women’s when she was spectacularly caught on 94 by Harmanpreet Kaur. This was followed by an unbeaten 79 in the third match of the series in a fighting effort to anchor the innings for her team.

In relation to this achievement, Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, was quoted by CWI as saying: “On behalf of Cricket West Indies and the wider Caribbean public in general, I wish to recognize and congratulate Stafanie for being selected into the ICC International One Day Team of the Year. Stafanie continues, after so many years, to be the standard bearer not just for women’s cricket in the West Indies but for our cricket in general. She has accomplished this through consistent performances underpinned by her dedication and a lot of hard work. Congratulations from us all Stafanie! We are very proud of this accolade which you have earned and wish you many more in the years ahead.”

The leading runs-scorer in West Indies Women’s cricket history, second on the all-time run-scorers in Women’s T20 International cricket and fifth all-time in Women’s ODI cricket, Stafanie continues to play with the vigour and commitment that has put her on a blazing trail to become a legend of the Women’s game.

Next up for Captain Taylor is the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a country that she’s familiar with as she has played in the Women’s Big Bash League for the last five seasons.