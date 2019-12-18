‘Lola Doll’ found guilty of assaulting model

Guyanese makeup artist Lolita Callender, popularly known as “Lola Doll”, was on Tuesday found guilty of assaulting her former friend during a fight.

When the matter was called in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who was conducting the trial, she stated that sufficient evidence was found against the make-up artist.

Callender, after hearing the verdict, apologised for her actions but the victim was not present in court.

The Magistrate instructed the defendant to apologise to the victim on the next court appearance which is slated for January 17, 2020, for sentencing.

The Magistrate deferred sentencing as she wanted to benefit from a probation report on Callendar’s character.

Callendar, 28, of Lot 231 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, had pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on April 6, 2018, at Leopold Street, Georgetown, she caused grievous bodily harm to Onika Pompey.

She is presently out on bail and will return to court on January 17, 2020, for sentencing.

It was reported that on the day in question, Callendar and Pompey had a misunderstanding which led to a scuffle that resulted in Pompey receiving lacerations about her body including several bites.

Callendar was recently released from prison after being sentenced to six months behind bars in the British Virgin Islands for falsifying her HIV test in June 2019.

According to information received, in April last, the woman had a male take an HIV test under the name “Lolita Callendar”.

When the individual went to collect the results, he was in the company of the actual Lolita Callendar. At this point, the duo, upon collecting the results, informed the staff that they needed the “Male” to be replaced with “Female.”

This caused the staffers at the medical institute to call in the police and Callendar was arrested, charged and found guilty of the offence.