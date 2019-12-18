Linden man awaits sentencing after being convicted of 2 rape counts

Twenty-five-year-old Keon Lawson of Wismar, Linden was found guilty on two counts of rape by a 12-member jury before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court.

As such, he is expected to return to court on January 6, 2020, for sentencing.

The first charge read that between November 1 and 30, 2014, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl.

The second read that on October 6, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with the said victim, who was nine years old at the time.

According to reports, on the first occasion, the now-convicted man went over to the child’s home. He then proceeded to hold the child, cover her mouth and committed the act.

On the second occasion, the young girl visited Lawson’s home to uplift something for her mother; however, upon arrival at his premises, he prevented her from leaving and proceeded to rape her.

The child later confided what happened to her teacher who later informed the parents and Police.

Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed and Nafeeza Baig presented the State’s case, while Attorney-at-Law George Thomas represented Lawson.

Convicted rapist Keon Lawson being escorted by Pol