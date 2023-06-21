Stedman Graham hosts leadership masterclass in Guyana

United States (US)-based author and businessman Stedman Graham today led a Masterclass on Identity Leadership to guide Guyanese leaders through his proven Nine-Step Success Process as a means to better aid their personal and professional development.

Graham, known to many as Oprah Winfrey’s partner, regularly conducts training programmes for corporations and educational organisations worldwide, with his client roster including Microsoft, Deloitte, Wells Fargo and the US Department of Labour and Education.

His Nine-Step Success Process is based on the philosophy that you cannot lead others until you lead yourself and that relies heavily on knowing and fully understanding who you are.

“You can’t really talk about leadership until you first talk about self-leadership. You cannot change your circumstances until you first change yourself,” Graham said, during the one-day Masterclass at Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

This Masterclass was organised by Go Blue Consulting, a Caribbean training and consulting company, for which Organisational Redesign Expert Judy McCutcheon stands at the helm.

McCutcheon noted that this is yet another opportunity to enhance the skills of Caribbean leaders.

“When I had the idea for this Masterclass series, it was because I wanted to change the leadership landscape in the Caribbean,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon said her intention for this workshop to be the first of many to be held in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Director of Business and Entrepreneur Development at the Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry John Edghill highlighted the importance of training opportunities as such, noting that they can greatly benefit local leaders as the country continues on its path of rapid development.

“It’s not just the leadership at the level of His Excellency President Irfaan Ali or Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo or Prime Minister Mark Phillips, but it is the leadership that we will have in the large corporations, medium-sized enterprises and in the small businesses,” Edghill said.

--- ---