Statistics Bureau intensifies hiring of Census 2022 workers

As Guyana’s 2022 Population and Housing Census draws nearer, the Bureau of Statistics has intensified the recruitment of temporary personnel to work during the exercise.

The Census, Guyana’s largest national data collection exercise, is being planned for commencement in mid-September.

Applications for the positions of Area Coordinators, Supervisors and Enumerators are open countrywide until Thursday, 30th June, 2022 as the Bureau seeks to employ approximately 3000 persons.

Area Coordinators are required to have a minimum of a Diploma from a recognized University, Teacher’s Certificate or an equivalent certification; Field Supervisors – a minimum of five (5) CSEC subjects or an equivalent recognized certification and Enumerators- a minimum of three (3) CSEC subjects or an equivalent recognized certification.

During the month of June, the Bureau’s staff will be present in regions 2, 3, 4 and 6 to conduct recruitment exercises where persons will be able to submit their applications and relevant documents as well as have on-the-spot interviews done. Persons can access a schedule of these activities on the organization’s Facebook page or website at www.statisticsguyana.gov.gy

Alternatively, those interested can submit their applications via email to [email protected] They are required to fill the application form available on the Bureau’s website or prepare an application cover letter and attach same along with scanned copies or clear photographs of their academic certificates.

Applications can also be submitted to the Deputy Census Officer, Bureau of Statistics, 34 Main & Hope Streets, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown in person or via postal mail. It should be noted that applications without contact numbers will not be considered.

The Population & Housing Census is an extremely important exercise that produces a large amount of socio-economic and demographic data that is used for planning and national development. It is conducted every ten years and Guyana’s last Census was conducted in 2012.

The Census plays a critical role in evaluating changes in the population and therefore should be viewed as more than just a headcount. These changes include size, composition, economic activities, quality of life, access to basic social services, Maternal Health, food security, Agriculture and Education.

All of these changes have an impact on the demand for social services, such as health, housing & education. This information is in great demand by the policy makers for planning and development, private sector, students, researchers and donor agencies.

For more information on recruitment for census 2022, persons can contact the Bureau of Statistics on 227-1155, 227-3377 or email [email protected]