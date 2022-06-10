Authorities prepared for weekend of heavy rainfall

Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips has announced that officials are working around the clock to ensure that no administrative region in Guyana is neglected during the current rainy season.

At a virtual National Taskforce on Flood Monitoring meeting last evening, the senior government official gave an update on his meeting with Georgetown’s Mayor Ubraj Narine and highlighted the needs of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

He also informed the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall about the requirement, including personnel and fuel.

Last night’s meeting, headed by the Prime Minister, was based on the present weather forecast and recent significant precipitation which has caused several areas to be temporarily inundated.

On Wednesday, a mass of dry air had suppressed rainfall activities, but according to predictions, another tropical wave is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The National Weather Watch Centre predicts significant rain over the coastland, and regions Seven and 10 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni and Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) beginning today, June 10.

Persons residing in those communities are encouraged to exercise caution, especially those with farmlands and livestock.

The Ministry of Agriculture has dispatched specialists from the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA) to assess and assist farmers along the coastland, particularly those in regions Five and Six (Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne). Some livestock and crops have been relocated by pontoons due to current impacts.

To control floodwaters, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is working closely with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, and the Ministry of Housing and Water, to aid in the clearing of drains and canals. Special focus is placed on communities along the Mahaica and Mahaicony waterways, while some housing schemes under construction are being closely monitored to ensure that activities do not affect drainage.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) maintains consistent monitoring of all administrative Regions, with special concern for the coastland and Region 10. Many areas have been experiencing fluctuating water levels based on rainfall, overtopping of waterways and water runoff, however, resources such as cleaning hampers, water purification tablets and water containers have been diverted to those affected areas.

The Diamond-Grove area on the East Bank of Demerara, and the Melanie-Buxton area on the East Coast of Demerara, have both experienced inundations. Relief supplies have been dispatched to the Regional Authorities who will then distribute those items to the affected households.

Residents countrywide are urged to follow advisories and notices emanating from relevant agencies and to report any impacts to their regional bodies or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.