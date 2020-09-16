Statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pompeo’s visit to Guyana

See full statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Guyana:

US Secretary of State to pay Official Visit to Guyana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to announce that United States Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo, will lead a US delegation on a two-day Official Visit to Guyana during 17-18 September 2020. While in Guyana, the Secretary of State will hold high-level discussions with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Hilton Todd, among other officials. During the visit the two sides will conclude agreements aimed at strengthening the Guyana/US cooperation programme.

Secretary Pompeo is also scheduled to meet with Secretary General of the Caribbean Community, Ambassador Irwin La Roc.

Guyana’s relations with the United States of America have been based over the years on mutual respect and a desire to cooperate in several areas that would be of benefit to the people of both countries. The basis of that relationship has not changed with respect to the sovereign decisions taken by each country. Secretary Pompeo’s visit will, therefore, provide a timely fillip to the further deepening of relations between the two hemispheric neighbours.

While the United States of America has always been an important development partner of Guyana’s, Secretary Pompeo’s intended visit following the Administration’s recent assumption to office, is an indication of Washington’s confidence in President’s Ali’s Government. The visit will further advance relations between Guyana and the United states, as we work to explore more extensive relationships with all our friends in the international community.