Standards Bureau certifies GRPA’s clinical laboratory

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) today certified the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association’s (GRPA) Clinical Laboratory to the Guyana Standard (GYS 170:2021) – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory. The Laboratory has successfully demonstrated conformance to the requirements of the National Standard.

The certificate, which is valid for two years, was formally handed over to the Laboratory’s Executive Director, Mrs. Arlene Chaturia by Technical Officer within the Certification Services Department of the GNBS, Mr. Keon Rankin. The Laboratory’s Manager, Ms. Esther Rogers also received a plaque from the GNBS which was handed over by the Head of the Marketing Department, Mr. Syeid Ibrahim during a brief ceremony at the Laboratory’s Quamina Street, Georgetown location.

In addressing those at the event, Mrs. Chaturia noted that the need for quality services increases as the economy evolves. She pointed out that meeting the quality requirements outlined in the national standard will guarantee sustainability of the laboratory which works with international agencies to serve the vulnerable population in Guyana. “For the laboratory, it means growth, expansion, sustainability and the commitment towards giving our host population the best quality care,” the GRPA’s Executive Director said.

The scope of certification from the GNBS covers all Hematology, Biochemistry, Urology, Serology and Microbiology services. The laboratory provides services including gynaecology, testing for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), pregnancy, among others.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rankin extended congratulations to the management and staff of the laboratory for being the first civil society organisation to achieve this milestone. He encouraged the laboratory personnel to continue to maintain the requirements of the Certification and advised that surveillance audits will be conducted by the GNBS to ensure continued conformance.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS ensures the operations of Medical and Testing Laboratories satisfy the requirements outlined in the National Standard.

Laboratories, which conform to the requirements of this standard are provided with formal recognition to attest that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system, which aids their provision of accurate and reliable results to customers.

There are now twenty-six (26) clinical and testing laboratories certified by the GNBS. The Bureau encourages more uncertified laboratories to pursue certification under its Laboratory Certification Programme.

