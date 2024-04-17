Stabroek Market collapse: 5 persons received minor injuries

Five persons have received minor injuries following the collapse of structures aback the Stabroek Market.

This was related by Ministers Deodat Indar, Robeson Benn and Sonia Parag to reporters at the site.

However, the government officials cautioned that emergency response personnel are still combing through the rubble.

The five injured are currently receiving medical attention.

According to Minister Indar, not only were persons vending in the wooden structures situated aback the market (on the wharf), but some were actually living there.

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council in collaboration with Central Government will be working together to address the situation.

Meanwhile, President Dr Irfaan Ali as well as Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton are at the site.

--- ---