Stabbing of 4-Y-O: Mother’s lover granted bail on attempted murder charge

Padmini Dwarka, 29, of Cemetery Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who chopped a 4-year-old girl during an argument with her mother, was granted bail on Thursday.

Dwarka appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, where she was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on April 11, 2022, she attempted to murder Zahara Lewis, 4.

The charge was laid under section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, and was read by Magistrate Judy Latchman. The accused was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 and the matter has been adjourned to May 17, 2022.

It was reported that the child’s mother and the suspect shared an intimate relationship.

The mother, an aviation officer, reportedly told Police that the suspect returned home from work, and they became embroiled in an argument that became confrontational. At that point, she said, she picked up her child and held her in her hands while notifying the suspect that she was leaving because she was frustrated with the repetitive arguments between them.

She said the suspect then armed herself with a knife, approached her and dealt a stab to her body. It was during that time that the child was stabbed in her left side abdomen. The suspect then made good her escape, and according to Police, the child was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was treated and immediately transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

The child is still a patient at the GPHC in a critical condition.

On Tuesday, accompanied by her lawyer, the suspect turned herself in to the custody of Police at Timehri Police Station. She has been arrested, and is assisting with the investigations.