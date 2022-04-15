Motorcyclist gets $600,000 bail for causing death of Sophia teen

The 21-year-old man who allegedly struck down a 14-year-old girl in Sophia was on Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and placed on $600,000 bail.

Glenton Redman of 1584 Section ‘E’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that, on April 10, he drove motorcycle CK 7840 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Makida Quick, a student of the Tucville Secondary School.

The matter has been adjourned to June 8.

It was previously reported that, on the day in question, Redman was speeding south along the eastern side of Section E Field’s Main Access Road in a lying position on his motorcycle when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it collided with Quick, who was riding a pedal cycle.

As a result of that collision, the teenager was flung some distance in the air before falling into a nearby drain, while Redman fell onto the road’s surface.

Quick and Redman were picked up in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Quick was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have said that Redman was suspected not to be the holder of a provisional licence.

Shortly after the girl’s death, a team of Police ranks from Regional Division 4A visited her grieving family and assured them that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the deadly accident, and that no stone would be left unturned.