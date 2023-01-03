St. Vincent to import houses from Guyana to help rebuild after 2021 volcanic disaster

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is on a four-day visit to Guyana, having arrived on Monday on the same flight as President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The leaders were in Brasilia, Brazil for Sunday’s inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves toured Dura Villa Homes at Land of Canaan and the Housing Ministry’s low-income housing development in Diamond – both on the East Bank of Demerara. The tour was led by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

Afterwards, Gonsalves said that he was impressed with Guyana’s housing programme, which are better priced than the homes in his own country.

The Prime Minister also revealed that 50 houses will be imported from Guyana to St. Vincent to help his country in rebuilding after the 2021 volcanic disaster.

According to Gonsalves, financing is already in place and once the houses arrive, they would help replace those destroyed by the volcanic eruptions.

La Soufrière began an effusive eruption on 27 December 2020. On 9 April 2021 there was an explosive eruption, and the volcano had continued to erupt explosively over the following days.

Thousands of persons had to be evacuated.